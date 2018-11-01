The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.98 crore, up 25.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 171.98 crore in September 2018 up 25.85% from Rs. 136.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2018 down 34.88% from Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.17 crore in September 2018 up 5.08% from Rs. 22.05 crore in September 2017.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2017.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 374.10 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.88% returns over the last 6 months and 0.29% over the last 12 months.