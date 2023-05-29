The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.49 crore, up 2.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.49 crore in March 2023 up 2.08% from Rs. 184.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2023 down 6.65% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2023 down 14.59% from Rs. 31.04 crore in March 2022.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2022.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 254.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.93% returns over the last 6 months and 41.78% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.49
|183.85
|179.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|5.65
|Total Income From Operations
|188.49
|183.85
|184.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|95.73
|92.42
|80.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.64
|5.92
|5.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.72
|0.51
|10.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.85
|28.20
|25.99
|Depreciation
|8.37
|7.66
|8.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.70
|29.54
|33.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.48
|19.60
|20.38
|Other Income
|1.67
|1.98
|2.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.14
|21.58
|22.84
|Interest
|4.41
|4.29
|4.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.73
|17.29
|18.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.73
|17.29
|18.59
|Tax
|0.95
|5.32
|4.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.78
|11.97
|13.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.78
|11.97
|13.69
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.81
|6.38
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|6.80
|6.38
|7.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.81
|6.38
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|6.80
|6.38
|7.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited