The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.49 crore, up 2.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.49 crore in March 2023 up 2.08% from Rs. 184.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2023 down 6.65% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2023 down 14.59% from Rs. 31.04 crore in March 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 254.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.93% returns over the last 6 months and 41.78% over the last 12 months.