    The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.49 crore, up 2.08% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.49 crore in March 2023 up 2.08% from Rs. 184.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2023 down 6.65% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2023 down 14.59% from Rs. 31.04 crore in March 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 254.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.93% returns over the last 6 months and 41.78% over the last 12 months.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.49183.85179.01
    Other Operating Income----5.65
    Total Income From Operations188.49183.85184.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.7392.4280.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.645.925.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.720.5110.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8528.2025.99
    Depreciation8.377.668.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.7029.5433.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4819.6020.38
    Other Income1.671.982.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1421.5822.84
    Interest4.414.294.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7317.2918.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.7317.2918.59
    Tax0.955.324.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7811.9713.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7811.9713.69
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.816.387.29
    Diluted EPS6.806.387.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.816.387.29
    Diluted EPS6.806.387.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am