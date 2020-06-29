The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.60 crore, down 31.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.60 crore in March 2020 down 31.89% from Rs. 160.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2020 down 140.54% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2020 down 46.2% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2019.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 123.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.08% returns over the last 6 months and -48.03% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.60
|115.45
|155.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|5.14
|Total Income From Operations
|109.60
|115.45
|160.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.77
|46.89
|77.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.37
|4.55
|8.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.90
|4.28
|-4.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.45
|21.45
|28.64
|Depreciation
|7.05
|6.65
|6.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.75
|22.30
|28.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.12
|9.33
|15.51
|Other Income
|1.65
|1.04
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.77
|10.36
|16.98
|Interest
|6.91
|3.78
|4.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|6.58
|12.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|6.58
|12.29
|Tax
|2.55
|2.47
|3.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.70
|4.11
|9.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.70
|4.11
|9.12
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|2.19
|4.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|2.19
|4.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|2.19
|4.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|2.19
|4.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:22 am