The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.60 crore, down 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.60 crore in March 2020 down 31.89% from Rs. 160.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2020 down 140.54% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2020 down 46.2% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2019.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 123.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.08% returns over the last 6 months and -48.03% over the last 12 months.