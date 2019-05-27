The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.92 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 160.92 crore in March 2019 up 11.74% from Rs. 144.02 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2019 up 10.82% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2019 up 7.68% from Rs. 22.13 crore in March 2018.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.38 in March 2018.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 245.45 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.44% returns over the last 6 months and -44.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.79
|146.77
|140.00
|Other Operating Income
|5.14
|4.82
|4.02
|Total Income From Operations
|160.92
|151.59
|144.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.62
|78.58
|69.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.56
|6.10
|7.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.75
|-2.10
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.64
|25.26
|20.97
|Depreciation
|6.85
|6.82
|6.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.50
|22.06
|27.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.51
|14.87
|13.04
|Other Income
|1.47
|7.11
|2.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.98
|21.98
|15.67
|Interest
|4.69
|4.98
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.29
|17.00
|13.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.29
|17.00
|13.02
|Tax
|3.17
|2.38
|4.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.12
|14.62
|8.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.12
|14.62
|8.22
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.86
|7.80
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|4.86
|7.80
|4.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.86
|7.80
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|4.86
|7.80
|4.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited