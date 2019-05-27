The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.92 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.92 crore in March 2019 up 11.74% from Rs. 144.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2019 up 10.82% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2019 up 7.68% from Rs. 22.13 crore in March 2018.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.38 in March 2018.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 245.45 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.44% returns over the last 6 months and -44.08% over the last 12 months.