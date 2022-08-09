 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.61 crore, up 45.43% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.61 crore in June 2022 up 45.43% from Rs. 133.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2022 up 117.98% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2022 up 53.56% from Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 199.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.

The Hi-Tech Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.37 179.01 129.15
Other Operating Income 7.24 5.65 3.98
Total Income From Operations 193.61 184.65 133.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.22 80.97 72.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.66 5.11 4.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.92 10.16 -8.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.22 25.99 23.34
Depreciation 7.62 8.20 6.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.28 33.85 25.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.53 20.38 9.96
Other Income 1.78 2.45 2.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.31 22.84 12.05
Interest 4.26 4.25 4.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.06 18.59 7.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.06 18.59 7.82
Tax 6.19 4.90 2.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.86 13.69 4.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.86 13.69 4.98
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 7.29 2.66
Diluted EPS 5.79 7.29 2.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 7.29 2.66
Diluted EPS 5.79 7.29 2.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
