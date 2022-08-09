The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.61 crore, up 45.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.61 crore in June 2022 up 45.43% from Rs. 133.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2022 up 117.98% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2022 up 53.56% from Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 199.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|186.37
|179.01
|129.15
|Other Operating Income
|7.24
|5.65
|3.98
|Total Income From Operations
|193.61
|184.65
|133.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.22
|80.97
|72.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.66
|5.11
|4.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.92
|10.16
|-8.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.22
|25.99
|23.34
|Depreciation
|7.62
|8.20
|6.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.28
|33.85
|25.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.53
|20.38
|9.96
|Other Income
|1.78
|2.45
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.31
|22.84
|12.05
|Interest
|4.26
|4.25
|4.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.06
|18.59
|7.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.06
|18.59
|7.82
|Tax
|6.19
|4.90
|2.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.86
|13.69
|4.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.86
|13.69
|4.98
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.79
|7.29
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|5.79
|7.29
|2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.79
|7.29
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|5.79
|7.29
|2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited