The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.61 crore, up 45.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.61 crore in June 2022 up 45.43% from Rs. 133.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2022 up 117.98% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2022 up 53.56% from Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 199.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.