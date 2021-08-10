The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.13 crore, up 132.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.13 crore in June 2021 up 132.42% from Rs. 57.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2021 up 202.72% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2021 up 597.78% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 320.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.86% returns over the last 6 months and 149.44% over the last 12 months.