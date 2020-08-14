The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.28 crore, down 61.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.28 crore in June 2020 down 61.99% from Rs. 150.68 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2020 down 258.41% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2020 down 84.18% from Rs. 17.07 crore in June 2019.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 126.50 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.83% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.59
|109.60
|146.16
|Other Operating Income
|1.69
|--
|4.52
|Total Income From Operations
|57.28
|109.60
|150.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.56
|55.77
|71.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.24
|5.37
|6.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.04
|-3.90
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.01
|19.45
|29.05
|Depreciation
|5.05
|7.05
|7.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.59
|21.75
|28.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.21
|4.12
|8.24
|Other Income
|1.86
|1.65
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|5.77
|9.96
|Interest
|4.47
|6.91
|4.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.82
|-1.14
|5.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.82
|-1.14
|5.08
|Tax
|-1.97
|2.55
|2.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.85
|-3.70
|3.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.85
|-3.70
|3.06
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-1.97
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-1.97
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-1.97
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-1.97
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm