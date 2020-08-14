The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.28 crore, down 61.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.28 crore in June 2020 down 61.99% from Rs. 150.68 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2020 down 258.41% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2020 down 84.18% from Rs. 17.07 crore in June 2019.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 126.50 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.83% over the last 12 months.