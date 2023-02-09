The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 148.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2022 up 111.03% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in December 2022 up 39.84% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in December 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 273.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|183.85
|215.87
|148.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|183.85
|215.87
|148.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.42
|111.36
|78.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.92
|3.68
|5.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|5.67
|-6.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.20
|29.17
|23.57
|Depreciation
|7.66
|7.95
|8.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.54
|35.95
|28.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.60
|22.08
|10.95
|Other Income
|1.98
|3.36
|1.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.58
|25.44
|12.85
|Interest
|4.29
|4.12
|4.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.29
|21.32
|7.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.29
|21.32
|7.92
|Tax
|5.32
|6.59
|2.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.97
|14.73
|5.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.97
|14.73
|5.67
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.38
|7.85
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|6.38
|7.85
|3.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.38
|7.85
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|6.38
|7.85
|3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited