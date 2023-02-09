 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 148.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2022 up 111.03% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in December 2022 up 39.84% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 183.85 215.87 148.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 183.85 215.87 148.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.42 111.36 78.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.92 3.68 5.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 5.67 -6.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.20 29.17 23.57
Depreciation 7.66 7.95 8.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.54 35.95 28.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.60 22.08 10.95
Other Income 1.98 3.36 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.58 25.44 12.85
Interest 4.29 4.12 4.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.29 21.32 7.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.29 21.32 7.92
Tax 5.32 6.59 2.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.97 14.73 5.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.97 14.73 5.67
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.38 7.85 3.02
Diluted EPS 6.38 7.85 3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.38 7.85 3.02
Diluted EPS 6.38 7.85 3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited