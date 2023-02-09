The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 148.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2022 up 111.03% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in December 2022 up 39.84% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in December 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 273.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.46% over the last 12 months.