    The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 148.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2022 up 111.03% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in December 2022 up 39.84% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.85215.87148.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.85215.87148.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.42111.3678.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.923.685.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.515.67-6.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.2029.1723.57
    Depreciation7.667.958.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5435.9528.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6022.0810.95
    Other Income1.983.361.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5825.4412.85
    Interest4.294.124.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2921.327.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.2921.327.92
    Tax5.326.592.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9714.735.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9714.735.67
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.387.853.02
    Diluted EPS6.387.853.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.387.853.02
    Diluted EPS6.387.853.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
