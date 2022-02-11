The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.38 crore, down 4.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.38 crore in December 2021 down 4.71% from Rs. 155.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021 down 62.72% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021 down 33.11% from Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.11 in December 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 250.80 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 44.06% over the last 12 months.