The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 151.59 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 151.59 crore in December 2018 up 21.69% from Rs. 124.57 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2018 up 96.6% from Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2018 up 40.9% from Rs. 20.44 crore in December 2017.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.96 in December 2017.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 318.95 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.77% returns over the last 6 months and -34.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|146.77
|165.59
|121.33
|Other Operating Income
|4.82
|6.39
|3.25
|Total Income From Operations
|151.59
|171.98
|124.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.58
|88.47
|60.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.10
|7.63
|8.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.10
|-2.02
|-3.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.26
|24.10
|19.80
|Depreciation
|6.82
|6.96
|7.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.06
|36.88
|22.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.87
|9.96
|9.53
|Other Income
|7.11
|6.25
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.98
|16.21
|13.33
|Interest
|4.98
|4.45
|2.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.00
|11.76
|11.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.00
|11.76
|11.24
|Tax
|2.38
|5.81
|3.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.62
|5.95
|7.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.62
|5.95
|7.44
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.80
|3.20
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|7.80
|3.20
|3.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.80
|3.20
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|7.80
|3.20
|3.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited