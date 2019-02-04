The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 151.59 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.59 crore in December 2018 up 21.69% from Rs. 124.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2018 up 96.6% from Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2018 up 40.9% from Rs. 20.44 crore in December 2017.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.96 in December 2017.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 318.95 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.77% returns over the last 6 months and -34.20% over the last 12 months.