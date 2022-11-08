 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore in September 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 251.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 228.99% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.46 crore in September 2022 up 99.61% from Rs. 20.77 crore in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 224.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.

The Hi-Tech Gears
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 313.77 283.83 251.91
Other Operating Income -- 7.91 --
Total Income From Operations 313.77 291.74 251.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.69 143.74 133.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.68 4.66 7.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.01 -3.41 -16.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.94 56.94 57.90
Depreciation 23.54 19.80 12.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.67 58.24 49.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.24 11.78 7.99
Other Income 2.69 2.12 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.92 13.91 8.71
Interest 8.14 7.76 6.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.78 6.15 2.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.78 6.15 2.63
Tax 6.25 5.78 5.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.53 0.37 -2.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.53 0.37 -2.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.53 0.37 -2.74
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 0.20 -1.46
Diluted EPS 1.88 0.20 -1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 0.20 -1.46
Diluted EPS 1.88 0.20 -1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Hi-Tech Gea #The Hi-Tech Gears
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:38 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.