The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore in September 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 251.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 228.99% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.46 crore in September 2022 up 99.61% from Rs. 20.77 crore in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 224.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.