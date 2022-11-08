English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore in September 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 251.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 228.99% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.46 crore in September 2022 up 99.61% from Rs. 20.77 crore in September 2021.

    The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

    Close

    The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 224.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations313.77283.83251.91
    Other Operating Income--7.91--
    Total Income From Operations313.77291.74251.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.69143.74133.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.684.667.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.01-3.41-16.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.9456.9457.90
    Depreciation23.5419.8012.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.6758.2449.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2411.787.99
    Other Income2.692.120.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9213.918.71
    Interest8.147.766.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.786.152.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.786.152.63
    Tax6.255.785.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.530.37-2.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.530.37-2.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.530.37-2.74
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.880.20-1.46
    Diluted EPS1.880.20-1.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.880.20-1.46
    Diluted EPS1.880.20-1.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Hi-Tech Gea #The Hi-Tech Gears
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:38 pm