The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 313.77 crore in September 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 251.91 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 228.99% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.46 crore in September 2022 up 99.61% from Rs. 20.77 crore in September 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 224.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|313.77
|283.83
|251.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|7.91
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|313.77
|291.74
|251.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|154.69
|143.74
|133.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.68
|4.66
|7.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.01
|-3.41
|-16.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.94
|56.94
|57.90
|Depreciation
|23.54
|19.80
|12.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.67
|58.24
|49.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.24
|11.78
|7.99
|Other Income
|2.69
|2.12
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.92
|13.91
|8.71
|Interest
|8.14
|7.76
|6.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.78
|6.15
|2.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.78
|6.15
|2.63
|Tax
|6.25
|5.78
|5.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.53
|0.37
|-2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.53
|0.37
|-2.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.53
|0.37
|-2.74
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|0.20
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|0.20
|-1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|0.20
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|0.20
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
