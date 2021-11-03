The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 251.91 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.91 crore in September 2021 up 26.95% from Rs. 198.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021 down 126.61% from Rs. 10.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.77 crore in September 2021 down 35.24% from Rs. 32.07 crore in September 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 254.50 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.45% returns over the last 6 months and 149.14% over the last 12 months.