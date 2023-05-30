The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.55 crore, down 0.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 286.55 crore in March 2023 down 0.72% from Rs. 288.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2023 up 48.05% from Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2023 down 7.28% from Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2022.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 8.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.99 in March 2022.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 273.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 52.17% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|286.55
|277.16
|281.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|6.84
|Total Income From Operations
|286.55
|277.16
|288.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|141.48
|134.98
|130.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.64
|5.92
|5.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.13
|3.74
|10.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.72
|49.81
|56.49
|Depreciation
|15.13
|23.68
|14.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.39
|44.93
|51.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.05
|14.11
|19.91
|Other Income
|0.94
|2.18
|2.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.99
|16.29
|22.12
|Interest
|8.73
|8.54
|8.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.26
|7.76
|14.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.26
|7.76
|14.04
|Tax
|-6.39
|5.18
|2.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.64
|2.57
|11.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.64
|2.57
|11.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16.64
|2.57
|11.24
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.87
|1.37
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|8.86
|1.37
|5.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.87
|1.37
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|8.86
|1.37
|5.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited