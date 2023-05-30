The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.55 crore, down 0.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.55 crore in March 2023 down 0.72% from Rs. 288.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2023 up 48.05% from Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2023 down 7.28% from Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 8.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.99 in March 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 273.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 52.17% over the last 12 months.