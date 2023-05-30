English
    The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.55 crore, down 0.72% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.55 crore in March 2023 down 0.72% from Rs. 288.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2023 up 48.05% from Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2023 down 7.28% from Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 8.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.99 in March 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 273.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 52.17% over the last 12 months.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.55277.16281.80
    Other Operating Income----6.84
    Total Income From Operations286.55277.16288.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.48134.98130.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.645.925.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.133.7410.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.7249.8156.49
    Depreciation15.1323.6814.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.3944.9351.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0514.1119.91
    Other Income0.942.182.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9916.2922.12
    Interest8.738.548.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.267.7614.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.267.7614.04
    Tax-6.395.182.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.642.5711.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.642.5711.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.642.5711.24
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.871.375.99
    Diluted EPS8.861.375.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.871.375.99
    Diluted EPS8.861.375.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm