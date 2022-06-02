The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.63 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 288.63 crore in March 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 249.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.31 in March 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 192.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|281.80
|222.63
|249.61
|Other Operating Income
|6.84
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|288.63
|222.63
|249.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.76
|116.25
|114.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.11
|5.23
|5.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.34
|-7.48
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.49
|51.53
|49.18
|Depreciation
|14.68
|13.88
|11.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.34
|51.17
|39.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.91
|-7.95
|30.07
|Other Income
|2.21
|2.82
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.12
|-5.13
|30.30
|Interest
|8.08
|6.53
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.04
|-11.67
|27.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.04
|-11.67
|27.98
|Tax
|2.80
|1.39
|-0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.24
|-13.06
|28.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.24
|-13.06
|28.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.24
|-13.06
|28.73
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.99
|-6.96
|15.31
|Diluted EPS
|5.99
|-6.96
|15.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.99
|-6.96
|15.31
|Diluted EPS
|5.99
|-6.96
|15.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited