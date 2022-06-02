 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.63 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 288.63 crore in March 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 249.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.31 in March 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 192.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.

The Hi-Tech Gears
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 281.80 222.63 249.61
Other Operating Income 6.84 -- --
Total Income From Operations 288.63 222.63 249.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.76 116.25 114.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.11 5.23 5.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.34 -7.48 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.49 51.53 49.18
Depreciation 14.68 13.88 11.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.34 51.17 39.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.91 -7.95 30.07
Other Income 2.21 2.82 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.12 -5.13 30.30
Interest 8.08 6.53 2.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.04 -11.67 27.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.04 -11.67 27.98
Tax 2.80 1.39 -0.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.24 -13.06 28.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.24 -13.06 28.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.24 -13.06 28.73
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.99 -6.96 15.31
Diluted EPS 5.99 -6.96 15.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.99 -6.96 15.31
Diluted EPS 5.99 -6.96 15.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
