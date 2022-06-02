The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.63 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.63 crore in March 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 249.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.31 in March 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 192.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.