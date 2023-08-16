The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.50 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.50 crore in June 2023 down 9.68% from Rs. 291.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 2426.9% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.30 crore in June 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 413.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.35% returns over the last 6 months and 113.28% over the last 12 months.