    The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.50 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.50 crore in June 2023 down 9.68% from Rs. 291.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 2426.9% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.30 crore in June 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 413.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.35% returns over the last 6 months and 113.28% over the last 12 months.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.50286.55283.83
    Other Operating Income----7.91
    Total Income From Operations263.50286.55291.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.00141.48143.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.662.644.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.363.13-3.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.4652.7256.94
    Depreciation15.0115.1319.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.8053.3958.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2018.0511.78
    Other Income3.090.942.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2918.9913.91
    Interest9.008.737.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2910.266.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2910.266.15
    Tax2.99-6.395.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.3016.640.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.3016.640.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.3016.640.37
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.958.870.20
    Diluted EPS4.948.860.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.958.870.20
    Diluted EPS4.948.860.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

