The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.74 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 291.74 crore in June 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 207.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 89.32% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 23.32 crore in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 199.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.

The Hi-Tech Gears
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 283.83 281.80 202.65
Other Operating Income 7.91 6.84 4.82
Total Income From Operations 291.74 288.63 207.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.74 130.76 107.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.66 5.11 4.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.41 10.34 -14.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.94 56.49 49.15
Depreciation 19.80 14.68 11.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.24 51.34 39.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.78 19.91 9.54
Other Income 2.12 2.21 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.91 22.12 11.65
Interest 7.76 8.08 5.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.15 14.04 5.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.15 14.04 5.91
Tax 5.78 2.80 2.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 11.24 3.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 11.24 3.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.37 11.24 3.45
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 5.99 1.84
Diluted EPS 0.20 5.99 1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 5.99 1.84
Diluted EPS 0.20 5.99 1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

