The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.74 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 291.74 crore in June 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 207.47 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 89.32% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 23.32 crore in June 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 199.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.83
|281.80
|202.65
|Other Operating Income
|7.91
|6.84
|4.82
|Total Income From Operations
|291.74
|288.63
|207.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.74
|130.76
|107.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.66
|5.11
|4.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.41
|10.34
|-14.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.94
|56.49
|49.15
|Depreciation
|19.80
|14.68
|11.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.24
|51.34
|39.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.78
|19.91
|9.54
|Other Income
|2.12
|2.21
|2.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.91
|22.12
|11.65
|Interest
|7.76
|8.08
|5.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.15
|14.04
|5.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.15
|14.04
|5.91
|Tax
|5.78
|2.80
|2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|11.24
|3.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|11.24
|3.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.37
|11.24
|3.45
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|5.99
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|5.99
|1.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|5.99
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|5.99
|1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited