The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.74 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.74 crore in June 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 207.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 89.32% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 23.32 crore in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 199.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.