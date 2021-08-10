The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.47 crore, up 181.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.47 crore in June 2021 up 181.49% from Rs. 73.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021 up 124.03% from Rs. 14.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.32 crore in June 2021 up 2876.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.64 in June 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 320.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.86% returns over the last 6 months and 149.44% over the last 12 months.