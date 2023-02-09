The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore, up 24.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore in December 2022 up 24.5% from Rs. 222.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 119.71% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 356.8% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.