The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore, up 24.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore in December 2022 up 24.5% from Rs. 222.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 119.71% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 356.8% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gears
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.16 313.77 222.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.16 313.77 222.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.98 154.69 116.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.92 3.68 5.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.74 4.01 -7.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.81 58.94 51.53
Depreciation 23.68 23.54 13.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.93 53.67 51.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.11 15.24 -7.95
Other Income 2.18 2.69 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.29 17.92 -5.13
Interest 8.54 8.14 6.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.76 9.78 -11.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.76 9.78 -11.67
Tax 5.18 6.25 1.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.57 3.53 -13.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.57 3.53 -13.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.57 3.53 -13.06
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 1.88 -6.96
Diluted EPS 1.37 1.88 -6.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 1.88 -6.96
Diluted EPS 1.37 1.88 -6.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited