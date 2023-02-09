The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore, up 24.5% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore in December 2022 up 24.5% from Rs. 222.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 119.71% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 356.8% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.96 in December 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 273.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.17% returns over the last 6 months and 5.27% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.16
|313.77
|222.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.16
|313.77
|222.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|134.98
|154.69
|116.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.92
|3.68
|5.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.74
|4.01
|-7.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.81
|58.94
|51.53
|Depreciation
|23.68
|23.54
|13.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.93
|53.67
|51.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.11
|15.24
|-7.95
|Other Income
|2.18
|2.69
|2.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.29
|17.92
|-5.13
|Interest
|8.54
|8.14
|6.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.76
|9.78
|-11.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.76
|9.78
|-11.67
|Tax
|5.18
|6.25
|1.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.57
|3.53
|-13.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.57
|3.53
|-13.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.57
|3.53
|-13.06
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|1.88
|-6.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|1.88
|-6.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|1.88
|-6.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|1.88
|-6.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited