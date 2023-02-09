English
    The Hi-Tech Gea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore, up 24.5% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.16 crore in December 2022 up 24.5% from Rs. 222.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 119.71% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 356.8% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.16313.77222.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.16313.77222.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.98154.69116.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.923.685.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.744.01-7.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.8158.9451.53
    Depreciation23.6823.5413.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.9353.6751.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1115.24-7.95
    Other Income2.182.692.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2917.92-5.13
    Interest8.548.146.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.769.78-11.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.769.78-11.67
    Tax5.186.251.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.573.53-13.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.573.53-13.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.573.53-13.06
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.88-6.96
    Diluted EPS1.371.88-6.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.88-6.96
    Diluted EPS1.371.88-6.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited