The Grob Tea Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.09 crore, down 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.09 crore in September 2021 down 27.41% from Rs. 51.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.20 crore in September 2021 down 56.57% from Rs. 32.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in September 2021 down 55.2% from Rs. 33.37 crore in September 2020.

The Grob Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 122.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 281.23 in September 2020.

The Grob Tea shares closed at 1,179.10 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)