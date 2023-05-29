The Grob Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, up 41.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in March 2023 up 41.25% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2023 down 31.97% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.72 crore in March 2023 down 13.95% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022.
The Grob Tea shares closed at 747.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -18.82% over the last 12 months.
|The Grob Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.88
|27.31
|9.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.88
|27.31
|9.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.66
|2.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.36
|--
|1.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.99
|1.73
|2.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.71
|15.18
|12.58
|Depreciation
|1.21
|0.68
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.03
|9.50
|2.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.51
|-0.43
|-13.69
|Other Income
|1.58
|0.46
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.93
|0.02
|-12.88
|Interest
|0.18
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.11
|-0.07
|-12.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.11
|-0.07
|-12.95
|Tax
|3.11
|--
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.21
|-0.07
|-13.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.21
|-0.07
|-13.80
|Equity Share Capital
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-156.70
|-0.60
|-118.74
|Diluted EPS
|-156.70
|-0.60
|-118.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-156.70
|-0.60
|-118.74
|Diluted EPS
|-156.70
|-0.60
|-118.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited