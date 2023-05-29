English
    The Grob Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, up 41.25% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in March 2023 up 41.25% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2023 down 31.97% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.72 crore in March 2023 down 13.95% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022.

    The Grob Tea shares closed at 747.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -18.82% over the last 12 months.

    The Grob Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.8827.319.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.8827.319.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.662.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.36--1.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.991.732.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7115.1812.58
    Depreciation1.210.680.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.039.502.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.51-0.43-13.69
    Other Income1.580.460.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.930.02-12.88
    Interest0.180.090.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.11-0.07-12.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.11-0.07-12.95
    Tax3.11--0.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.21-0.07-13.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.21-0.07-13.80
    Equity Share Capital1.161.161.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-156.70-0.60-118.74
    Diluted EPS-156.70-0.60-118.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-156.70-0.60-118.74
    Diluted EPS-156.70-0.60-118.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

