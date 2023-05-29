The Grob Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, up 41.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in March 2023 up 41.25% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2023 down 31.97% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.72 crore in March 2023 down 13.95% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022.

The Grob Tea shares closed at 747.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -18.82% over the last 12 months.