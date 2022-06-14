The Grob Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, down 44.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in March 2022 down 44.74% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2021.
The Grob Tea shares closed at 832.50 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Grob Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.12
|35.88
|16.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.12
|35.88
|16.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.54
|2.62
|3.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.81
|4.74
|2.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.92
|5.52
|10.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.58
|13.38
|10.53
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.69
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.12
|6.17
|3.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.69
|2.77
|-14.65
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.50
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.88
|3.28
|-14.12
|Interest
|0.07
|0.03
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.95
|3.24
|-14.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.95
|3.24
|-14.24
|Tax
|0.85
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.80
|3.24
|-14.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.80
|3.24
|-14.22
|Equity Share Capital
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-118.74
|27.90
|-122.36
|Diluted EPS
|-118.74
|27.90
|-122.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-118.74
|27.90
|-122.36
|Diluted EPS
|-118.74
|27.90
|-122.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited