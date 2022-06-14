 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Grob Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, down 44.74% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in March 2022 down 44.74% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2021.

The Grob Tea shares closed at 832.50 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.

The Grob Tea Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.12 35.88 16.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.12 35.88 16.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.54 2.62 3.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.81 4.74 2.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.92 5.52 10.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.58 13.38 10.53
Depreciation 0.84 0.69 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.12 6.17 3.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.69 2.77 -14.65
Other Income 0.81 0.50 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.88 3.28 -14.12
Interest 0.07 0.03 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.95 3.24 -14.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.95 3.24 -14.24
Tax 0.85 -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.80 3.24 -14.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.80 3.24 -14.22
Equity Share Capital 1.16 1.16 1.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -118.74 27.90 -122.36
Diluted EPS -118.74 27.90 -122.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -118.74 27.90 -122.36
Diluted EPS -118.74 27.90 -122.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

