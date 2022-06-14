The Grob Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, down 44.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in March 2022 down 44.74% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2021.

The Grob Tea shares closed at 832.50 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.