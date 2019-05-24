The Grob Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, up 75.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in March 2019 up 75.98% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2019 up 11.51% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2019 up 13.01% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2018.
The Grob Tea shares closed at 368.30 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.35% returns over the last 6 months and -59.57% over the last 12 months.
|The Grob Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.41
|24.37
|7.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.41
|24.37
|7.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.49
|2.42
|4.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.44
|0.15
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.31
|4.51
|3.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.21
|11.49
|9.72
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.68
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.74
|4.14
|2.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.59
|0.97
|-13.59
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.16
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.31
|1.13
|-13.08
|Interest
|0.12
|0.15
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.43
|0.98
|-13.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.43
|0.98
|-13.17
|Tax
|0.22
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.65
|0.94
|-13.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.65
|0.94
|-13.17
|Equity Share Capital
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-100.24
|8.09
|-113.27
|Diluted EPS
|-100.24
|8.09
|-113.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-100.24
|8.09
|-113.27
|Diluted EPS
|-100.24
|8.09
|-113.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited