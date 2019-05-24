The Grob Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, up 75.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in March 2019 up 75.98% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2019 up 11.51% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2019 up 13.01% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2018.

The Grob Tea shares closed at 368.30 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.35% returns over the last 6 months and -59.57% over the last 12 months.