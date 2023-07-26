English
    The Grob Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore in June 2023 up 19.17% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 17.56% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 down 1.11% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

    The Grob Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.20 in June 2022.

    The Grob Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.9612.8817.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.9612.8817.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.120.080.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.36--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.105.99-7.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1912.7114.66
    Depreciation0.841.210.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.706.037.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.21-16.512.32
    Other Income1.501.580.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.72-14.932.97
    Interest0.400.180.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.32-15.112.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.32-15.112.81
    Tax--3.11--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.32-18.212.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.32-18.212.81
    Equity Share Capital1.161.161.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.95-156.7024.20
    Diluted EPS19.95-156.70--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.95-156.7024.20
    Diluted EPS19.95-156.70--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #The Grob Tea #The Grob Tea Company
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

