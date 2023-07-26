The Grob Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore in June 2023 up 19.17% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 17.56% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 down 1.11% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

The Grob Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.20 in June 2022.