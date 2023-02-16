The Grob Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 27.31 44.48 35.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 27.31 44.48 35.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.66 1.48 2.62 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.70 4.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.73 -4.04 5.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.18 17.07 13.38 Depreciation 0.68 0.67 0.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.50 11.26 6.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 15.35 2.77 Other Income 0.46 0.74 0.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 16.09 3.28 Interest 0.09 0.01 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 16.08 3.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.07 16.08 3.24 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 16.08 3.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 16.08 3.24 Equity Share Capital 1.16 1.16 1.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 138.31 27.90 Diluted EPS -0.60 138.31 27.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 138.31 27.90 Diluted EPS -0.60 138.31 27.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited