The Grob Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore in December 2022 down 23.87% from Rs. 35.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 102.16% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 82.37% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021. The Grob Tea shares closed at 820.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.
The Grob Tea Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations27.3144.4835.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations27.3144.4835.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.661.482.62
Purchase of Traded Goods--2.704.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.73-4.045.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.1817.0713.38
Depreciation0.680.670.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.5011.266.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.4315.352.77
Other Income0.460.740.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.0216.093.28
Interest0.090.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.0716.083.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.0716.083.24
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.0716.083.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.0716.083.24
Equity Share Capital1.161.161.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.60138.3127.90
Diluted EPS-0.60138.3127.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.60138.3127.90
Diluted EPS-0.60138.3127.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #The Grob Tea #The Grob Tea Company
first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm