The Grob Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore in December 2022 down 23.87% from Rs. 35.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 102.16% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 82.37% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.
|The Grob Tea shares closed at 820.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.
|The Grob Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.31
|44.48
|35.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.31
|44.48
|35.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.66
|1.48
|2.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.70
|4.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.73
|-4.04
|5.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.18
|17.07
|13.38
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.67
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.50
|11.26
|6.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|15.35
|2.77
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.74
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|16.09
|3.28
|Interest
|0.09
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|16.08
|3.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|16.08
|3.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|16.08
|3.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|16.08
|3.24
|Equity Share Capital
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|138.31
|27.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|138.31
|27.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|138.31
|27.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|138.31
|27.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited