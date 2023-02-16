English
    The Grob Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Grob Tea Company are:Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore in December 2022 down 23.87% from Rs. 35.88 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 102.16% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 82.37% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.The Grob Tea shares closed at 820.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.
    The Grob Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.3144.4835.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.3144.4835.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.661.482.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.704.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.73-4.045.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1817.0713.38
    Depreciation0.680.670.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5011.266.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.4315.352.77
    Other Income0.460.740.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.0216.093.28
    Interest0.090.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.0716.083.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.0716.083.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.0716.083.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.0716.083.24
    Equity Share Capital1.161.161.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60138.3127.90
    Diluted EPS-0.60138.3127.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60138.3127.90
    Diluted EPS-0.60138.3127.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

