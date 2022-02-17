The Grob Tea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore in December 2021 up 26.76% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021 down 46.84% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021 down 40.75% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2020.

The Grob Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 52.48 in December 2020.

The Grob Tea shares closed at 1,003.10 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -4.29% over the last 12 months.