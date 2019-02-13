The Grob Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.37 crore, down 8.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.37 crore in December 2018 down 8.18% from Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 62.43% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2018 down 53.59% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2017.

The Grob Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 21.52 in December 2017.

The Grob Tea shares closed at 472.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.85% returns over the last 6 months and -69.71% over the last 12 months.