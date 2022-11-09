The Byke Hosp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Byke Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 16.54 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2022 up 20.43% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.
The Byke Hosp shares closed at 45.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Byke Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.68
|36.27
|16.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.68
|36.27
|16.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.17
|7.02
|2.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.51
|3.55
|2.73
|Depreciation
|7.49
|7.35
|8.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.83
|14.07
|6.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|4.27
|-3.04
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.25
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|4.52
|-2.76
|Interest
|2.94
|2.47
|2.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.00
|2.05
|-5.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.00
|2.05
|-5.30
|Tax
|-0.53
|-0.63
|-0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.47
|2.67
|-4.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.47
|2.67
|-4.36
|Equity Share Capital
|40.10
|40.10
|40.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|0.67
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|0.67
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|0.67
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|0.67
|-1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited