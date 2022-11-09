 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Byke Hosp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Byke Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 16.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2022 up 20.43% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.

The Byke Hosp shares closed at 45.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.

The Byke Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.68 36.27 16.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.68 36.27 16.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.17 7.02 2.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.51 3.55 2.73
Depreciation 7.49 7.35 8.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.83 14.07 6.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 4.27 -3.04
Other Income 0.26 0.25 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 4.52 -2.76
Interest 2.94 2.47 2.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.00 2.05 -5.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.00 2.05 -5.30
Tax -0.53 -0.63 -0.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.47 2.67 -4.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.47 2.67 -4.36
Equity Share Capital 40.10 40.10 40.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.67 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.87 0.67 -1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.67 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.87 0.67 -1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm
