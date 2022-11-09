The Byke Hosp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 16.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2022 up 20.43% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.

The Byke Hosp shares closed at 45.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.