    The Byke Hosp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Byke Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 16.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2022 up 20.43% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.

    The Byke Hosp shares closed at 45.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.

    The Byke Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.6836.2716.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.6836.2716.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.177.022.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.513.552.73
    Depreciation7.497.358.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.8314.076.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.324.27-3.04
    Other Income0.260.250.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.064.52-2.76
    Interest2.942.472.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.002.05-5.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.002.05-5.30
    Tax-0.53-0.63-0.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.472.67-4.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.472.67-4.36
    Equity Share Capital40.1040.1040.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.870.67-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.870.67-1.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.870.67-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.870.67-1.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

