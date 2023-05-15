The Byke Hosp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, down 19.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in March 2023 down 19.01% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 173.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2023 up 29.68% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2022.

The Byke Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

The Byke Hosp shares closed at 42.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.20% returns over the last 6 months and 11.52% over the last 12 months.