    The Byke Hosp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, down 44.7% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Byke Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2023 down 44.7% from Rs. 36.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 down 43.94% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2023 down 37.91% from Rs. 11.87 crore in June 2022.

    The Byke Hosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2022.

    The Byke Hosp shares closed at 39.50 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.70% over the last 12 months.

    The Byke Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.0526.8036.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.0526.8036.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.034.657.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.133.373.55
    Depreciation4.217.437.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.806.7214.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.894.634.27
    Other Income0.270.270.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.164.894.52
    Interest2.072.212.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.092.682.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.092.682.05
    Tax-0.410.56-0.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.502.122.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.502.122.67
    Equity Share Capital40.1040.1040.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.530.67
    Diluted EPS0.370.530.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.530.67
    Diluted EPS0.370.530.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

