The Byke Hosp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, down 44.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2023 down 44.7% from Rs. 36.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 down 43.94% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2023 down 37.91% from Rs. 11.87 crore in June 2022.

The Byke Hosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2022.

The Byke Hosp shares closed at 39.50 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.70% over the last 12 months.