The Byke Hosp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Byke Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 31.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 170.58% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

The Byke Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.66 19.68 31.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.66 19.68 31.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.61 3.17 6.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.52 3.51 2.94
Depreciation 7.40 7.49 7.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.53 6.83 13.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.59 -1.32 0.33
Other Income 0.27 0.26 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.86 -1.06 0.57
Interest 2.38 2.94 2.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.48 -4.00 -2.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.48 -4.00 -2.09
Tax -0.49 -0.53 -0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.97 -3.47 -1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.97 -3.47 -1.37
Equity Share Capital 40.10 40.10 40.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 -0.87 -0.34
Diluted EPS 0.24 -0.87 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 -0.87 -0.34
Diluted EPS 0.24 -0.87 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
