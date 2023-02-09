The Byke Hosp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 31.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 170.58% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.