The Byke Hosp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 31.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 170.58% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

The Byke Hosp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

The Byke Hosp shares closed at 45.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.04% returns over the last 6 months and 29.66% over the last 12 months.