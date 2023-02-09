English
    The Byke Hosp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Byke Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 31.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 170.58% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

    The Byke Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.6619.6831.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.6619.6831.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.613.176.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.523.512.94
    Depreciation7.407.497.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.536.8313.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.59-1.320.33
    Other Income0.270.260.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.86-1.060.57
    Interest2.382.942.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.48-4.00-2.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.48-4.00-2.09
    Tax-0.49-0.53-0.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.97-3.47-1.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.97-3.47-1.37
    Equity Share Capital40.1040.1040.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.24-0.87-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.24-0.87-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.24-0.87-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.24-0.87-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited