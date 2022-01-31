The Byke Hosp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.53 crore, up 41.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.53 crore in December 2021 up 41.04% from Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021 up 30.48% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021 up 22.09% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020.

The Byke Hosp shares closed at 35.25 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 84.55% over the last 12 months.