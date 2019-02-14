The Byke Hosp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore, down 14.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore in December 2018 down 14.38% from Rs. 55.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 95.11% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2018 down 76.24% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2017.

The Byke Hosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.08 in December 2017.

The Byke Hosp shares closed at 29.95 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -73.85% returns over the last 6 months and -85.26% over the last 12 months.