Thangamayil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.15 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 813.15 crore in September 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 704.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.95 crore in September 2022 down 40.28% from Rs. 26.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.82 crore in September 2022 down 26.92% from Rs. 43.54 crore in September 2021.

Thangamayil EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.47 in September 2021.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,142.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.

Thangamayil Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 813.15 826.12 704.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 813.15 826.12 704.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 890.71 831.47 698.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -136.35 -61.17 -51.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.38 12.92 10.13
Depreciation 2.59 2.47 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.89 7.06 4.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.93 33.38 41.37
Other Income 0.30 0.29 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.23 33.67 41.98
Interest 7.85 7.84 6.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.38 25.83 35.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.38 25.83 35.71
Tax 5.43 6.84 9.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.95 18.98 26.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.95 18.98 26.71
Equity Share Capital 13.72 13.72 13.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.63 13.84 19.47
Diluted EPS 11.63 13.84 19.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.63 13.84 19.47
Diluted EPS 11.63 13.84 19.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
