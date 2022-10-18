Thangamayil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.15 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.15 crore in September 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 704.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.95 crore in September 2022 down 40.28% from Rs. 26.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.82 crore in September 2022 down 26.92% from Rs. 43.54 crore in September 2021.

Thangamayil EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.47 in September 2021.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,142.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.