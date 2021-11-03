Thangamayil Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 704.31 crore, up 105.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.31 crore in September 2021 up 105.93% from Rs. 342.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.71 crore in September 2021 down 48.97% from Rs. 52.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.54 crore in September 2021 down 44.06% from Rs. 77.84 crore in September 2020.

Thangamayil EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 38.01 in September 2020.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,264.55 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)