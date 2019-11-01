Thangamayil Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 394.53 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.53 crore in September 2019 up 8.49% from Rs. 363.65 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.80 crore in September 2019 up 68.49% from Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.28 crore in September 2019 up 58.7% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2018.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.13 in September 2018.

Thangamayil shares closed at 356.80 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.47% returns over the last 6 months and -11.08% over the last 12 months.