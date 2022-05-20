Thangamayil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 608.74 crore, down 17.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.74 crore in March 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 739.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022 down 25.73% from Rs. 28.26 crore in March 2021.

Thangamayil EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.02 in March 2021.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,087.75 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.40% returns over the last 6 months and 71.23% over the last 12 months.