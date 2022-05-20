 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thangamayil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 608.74 crore, down 17.69% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 608.74 crore in March 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 739.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022 down 25.73% from Rs. 28.26 crore in March 2021.

Thangamayil EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.02 in March 2021.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,087.75 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.40% returns over the last 6 months and 71.23% over the last 12 months.

Thangamayil Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 608.74 630.30 739.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 608.74 630.30 739.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 566.75 624.64 729.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.28 -53.33 -24.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.49 11.98 10.77
Depreciation 3.02 3.23 2.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 7.98 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.11 21.68 -3.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.67 22.09 24.63
Other Income 0.30 0.53 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.97 22.62 25.77
Interest 7.53 6.93 6.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.44 15.70 19.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.44 15.70 19.41
Tax 2.46 4.38 5.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.98 11.31 13.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.98 11.31 13.75
Equity Share Capital 13.72 13.72 13.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.82 8.25 10.02
Diluted EPS 5.82 8.25 10.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.82 8.25 10.02
Diluted EPS 5.82 8.25 10.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
