App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thangamayil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore in March 2020 up 1.49% from Rs. 353.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2020 up 19.74% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2020 up 13.91% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2019.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.28 in March 2019.

Thangamayil shares closed at 267.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.58% returns over the last 6 months and -25.30% over the last 12 months.

Thangamayil Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations358.36440.76352.16
Other Operating Income---3.360.95
Total Income From Operations358.36437.39353.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials317.32394.49317.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.58-2.28-1.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.5010.389.60
Depreciation2.662.642.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.028.408.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4423.7615.77
Other Income0.63----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0623.7615.77
Interest5.335.164.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.7318.5910.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.7318.5910.83
Tax4.146.173.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5912.427.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5912.427.17
Equity Share Capital13.7213.7213.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.019.055.28
Diluted EPS6.019.055.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.019.055.28
Diluted EPS6.019.055.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thangamayil #Thangamayil Jewellery

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.