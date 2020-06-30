Thangamayil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore in March 2020 up 1.49% from Rs. 353.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2020 up 19.74% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2020 up 13.91% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2019.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.28 in March 2019.

Thangamayil shares closed at 267.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.58% returns over the last 6 months and -25.30% over the last 12 months.