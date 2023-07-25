Thangamayil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 958.87 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 958.87 crore in June 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 826.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.61 crore in June 2023 up 208.76% from Rs. 18.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2023 up 155.78% from Rs. 36.14 crore in June 2022.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 42.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.84 in June 2022.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,003.35 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.23% returns over the last 6 months and 83.63% over the last 12 months.