    Thangamayil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 958.87 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 958.87 crore in June 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 826.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.61 crore in June 2023 up 208.76% from Rs. 18.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.44 crore in June 2023 up 155.78% from Rs. 36.14 crore in June 2022.

    Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 42.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.84 in June 2022.

    Thangamayil shares closed at 1,003.35 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.23% returns over the last 6 months and 83.63% over the last 12 months.

    Thangamayil Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations958.87769.73826.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations958.87769.73826.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials948.02709.23831.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-105.40-45.75-61.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2114.9012.92
    Depreciation3.436.042.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--8.385.72
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8326.061.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.7850.8733.38
    Other Income1.231.810.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0152.6833.67
    Interest9.9910.577.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.0242.1125.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.0242.1125.83
    Tax20.4111.086.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.6131.0318.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.6131.0318.98
    Equity Share Capital13.7213.7213.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.7222.6113.84
    Diluted EPS42.7022.6113.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.7222.6113.84
    Diluted EPS42.7022.6113.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

