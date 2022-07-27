 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thangamayil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 826.12 crore, up 230.82% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 826.12 crore in June 2022 up 230.82% from Rs. 249.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.98 crore in June 2022 up 354.45% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.14 crore in June 2022 up 1528.46% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in June 2021.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,117.70 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)

Thangamayil Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 826.12 608.74 249.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 826.12 608.74 249.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 831.47 566.75 211.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.17 -21.28 19.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.92 13.49 9.54
Depreciation 2.47 3.02 1.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 7.98 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.06 21.11 11.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.38 17.67 -4.61
Other Income 0.29 0.30 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.67 17.97 -4.37
Interest 7.84 7.53 5.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.83 10.44 -9.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.83 10.44 -9.82
Tax 6.84 2.46 -2.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.98 7.98 -7.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.98 7.98 -7.46
Equity Share Capital 13.72 13.72 13.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.84 5.82 -5.44
Diluted EPS 13.84 5.82 -5.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.84 5.82 -5.44
Diluted EPS 13.84 5.82 -5.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
