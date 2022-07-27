Thangamayil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 826.12 crore, up 230.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.12 crore in June 2022 up 230.82% from Rs. 249.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.98 crore in June 2022 up 354.45% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.14 crore in June 2022 up 1528.46% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in June 2021.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,117.70 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)